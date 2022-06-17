These Lifestyle Factors May Cause ALS #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/upZr_e4vHAc





Have you noticed that people who develop ALS all share something in common with one another?





In this video, Dr. Karen S. Ho, the Head of Translational Medicine at Clene and I discuss a surprising commonality among people with ALS.





As it turns out, ALS actually affects more people who are healthy and athletic such as athletes and even members of the military. This is definitely the opposite of the usual situation… 🔃





Could the increased utilization of neurons be a major contributing factor to the development of ALS in a person? 🧠 Let’s discuss in the comments.