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These Lifestyle Factors May Cause ALS #shorts
Finding Genius Podcast
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51 views • June 17, 2022

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/upZr_e4vHAc


Have you noticed that people who develop ALS all share something in common with one another?


In this video, Dr. Karen S. Ho, the Head of Translational Medicine at Clene and I discuss a surprising commonality among people with ALS.


As it turns out, ALS actually affects more people who are healthy and athletic such as athletes and even members of the military. This is definitely the opposite of the usual situation… 🔃


Could the increased utilization of neurons be a major contributing factor to the development of ALS in a person? 🧠 Let’s discuss in the comments.

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biologychemistryphysics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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