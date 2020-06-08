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Dreams & Mysteries - The Mystery of the Word of Knowledge
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4 views • June 08, 2020
The form of prophecy known as a word of knowledge is one of the most overlooked spiritual gifts in the Bible. However, this gift is one of the most incredible gifts available to believers to expand the Kingdom of God! Learn the importance of the form of prophecy, and see practical examples of this gift put into practice. In addition, Shawn Bolz shares some of his personal process in hearing from God.
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