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An Early Bill of Rights: Declaration and Resolves of the First Continental Congress
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5 views • October 14, 2020
On October 14, 1774, the Declaration and Resolves of the First Continental Congress was adopted in response to the Intolerable Acts passed by Parliament. It not only set the stage for further actions in the next 2 years, but also included principles and rights that can be found in the Constitution and Bill of Rights ratified years later.
Path to Liberty: October 14, 2020
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Path to Liberty: October 14, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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