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https://gnews.org/post/p1q4j30ac
The rescue done by our fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China on the frontline in Ukraine， demonstrates our humanitarian spirit. The fellow fighters were provoked and threatened by the Chinese Communist Party and Putin. The CCP is behind the Russian-Ukrainian war and is part of the Xi and Putin duo’s plan for world domination