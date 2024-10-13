Public Announcement of October 2nd NOTICE to National Guard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is being said here in this NOTICE & written is what is important, & not the quality nor the # of hits!
https://annavonreitz.com/lawofpeace1.pdf - 232 pages
http://annavonreitz.com/changeofgovunderway.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/wearethegovernment.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/landlaw.pdf
re: US Notes http://annavonreitz.com/goldstandard.pdf ? A change from http://annavonreitz.com/objectiontousn.pdf ? Well, $ to be issued as Prepaid Credit Notes, instead of Debt Notes.
Department of Army 1979 Law of Peace
Section I. THE BASIC NATURE OF STATES AND GOVERNMENTS
3-1.b. historical view...
3-2.b. "..within a federal system - State of New York"
b. Certain nation states, such as the United States, are
recognized by all as "states" having full rights and duties
under international law. Likewise, it is clear that a state
within a federal system, such as the State of New York, is
not a "person" for purposes of international law, i.e., it is
not a "state" in the international law sense inasmuch as it
does not carry on international relations. The same is
true of municipalities, (e.g., Boston) and territories (e.g.,
Puerto Rico), neither of which are "states."
3-3.a.b.c.d. This next: "..sovereign "state" = Statehood"
3-3. Sovereignty: The Key to Statehood.
a. The basic test of statehood - sovereignty is self-sufficiency.
b.c.d. A well-known British case, Dyff Development Co.
Ltd. v. Government of Kelantan, illustrates this point.
Kelantan had contracted away to a great deal of its independence, but it had not forfeited its status as a sovereign power.
3-10.a.(2) De Facto and De Jure Recognition.
(2) De facto recognition is sometimes extended to states or
governments where a question of legitimacy exists under
either international or municipal law. De jure recognition is withheld from the usurper until it has legally validated its position, usually by conducting free elections.
3-14.c. The Status of Recognized and Unrecognized
States and Governments Under Municipal Law.
c. Sovereign Immunity from Suit.
{the CHANGE of Government underway is that of WHO pays the National Guard, etc., service provider subdivisions}
3-16.a. Continuity of States and Change of Government.
a. In much the same sense in which corporations have
perpetual duration, states also have perpetual existence. Once a state has come into being, it continues until extinguished through absorption by another state or
by dissolution. A government, on the other hand, is simply the instrumentality through which a state functions. Changes of government, whether in the form of the government (as from a monarchy to a republic) or in the head of the government, do not affect the continuity or identity of the state as an international person.
3-17.a. b. The Concept of "International Legal Personality." ..can the scope of
legal personality accorded to states, public international
organizations, corporations, and individuals be the same.
3-19.a. b.(1-3) Corporations.