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Putin: West’s “Economic Blitzkrieg” Meant to “Cancel Russia”...Compares Sanctions to Anti-Jewish Pogroms
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730 views • March 16, 2022
Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles dissects the propaganda spewing from media outlets on the Russia - Ukraine conflict. President Putin compared the West to Nazi Germany pre-WWII, saying they were banding together against Russia the same way Nazi Germany did in the 1930s. Similarly to those times, He claimed that Russia's culture and unique way of life are what is really in danger, and they must face that threat and "protect themselves from the Western fifth column." - willing Western media organizations.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/16/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/16/22.
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