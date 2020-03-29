Corona Virus Summary & Update: S.Africa & the World

I recorded this on 28th March 2020 on the 2nd day of the lockdown.



I discuss what I had expected, in terms of black and white behaviour regarding the lockdown, compared to what actually has been happening. I talk about the Army and the Police.



I discuss some of the details that my supporters and I have figured out about the Corona Virus.



I talk about the weather and when viruses are killed naturally.



I also discuss what we have learned from the Italians and the Chinese as well as the rather different approaches taken by the clever Dutch and the Swedes.



I explain why this virus is here to stay.



I talk about Vitamin C.