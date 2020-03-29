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Corona Virus Summary & Update: S.Africa & the World
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25 views • March 29, 2020
I recorded this on 28th March 2020 on the 2nd day of the lockdown.
I discuss what I had expected, in terms of black and white behaviour regarding the lockdown, compared to what actually has been happening. I talk about the Army and the Police.
I discuss some of the details that my supporters and I have figured out about the Corona Virus.
I talk about the weather and when viruses are killed naturally.
I also discuss what we have learned from the Italians and the Chinese as well as the rather different approaches taken by the clever Dutch and the Swedes.
I explain why this virus is here to stay.
I talk about Vitamin C.
I discuss what I had expected, in terms of black and white behaviour regarding the lockdown, compared to what actually has been happening. I talk about the Army and the Police.
I discuss some of the details that my supporters and I have figured out about the Corona Virus.
I talk about the weather and when viruses are killed naturally.
I also discuss what we have learned from the Italians and the Chinese as well as the rather different approaches taken by the clever Dutch and the Swedes.
I explain why this virus is here to stay.
I talk about Vitamin C.
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