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The Truth About Freemasonry
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239 views • January 12, 2020
Freemasonry is a secret fraternal order that has existed for hundreds, arguably thousands, of years and is now operating in most every country in the world. Masonry promotes itself as a philanthropic club for men of morals and they perpetuate this image through members of the first three “Blue degrees.” 97% of all Masons fall into this category and they are often upstanding citizens, pillars of the community who truly are charitable and benevolent. However, the higher degrees, the inner-circle of World Freemasonry, use the society’s worldwide influence to advance their control.
This video was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
Learn more about Freemasonry:
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/11/nasa-and-freemasonry/
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2011/07/truth-about-freemasonry.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fiG11Z7JBbDC/
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
This video was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
Learn more about Freemasonry:
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/11/nasa-and-freemasonry/
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2011/07/truth-about-freemasonry.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fiG11Z7JBbDC/
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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