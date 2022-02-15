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Congressman Biggs: End Mandates and Abolish OSHA
The New American
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1912 views • February 15, 2022
Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) discusses his bills, the “No Mandates Act” (H.R. 6395) and “Nullify Occupational Safety and Health Administration” or “NOSHA Act” (H.R. 5813), with The New American’s Christian Gomez.



Rep. Biggs explains that his proposed “No Mandates Act” would prohibit the federal government from issuing any COVID-19 vaccine mandates and prohibit the government from requiring Vaccine Passports or any other proof of vaccination. And his proposed NOSHA Act would abolish the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). According to Rep. Biggs, OSHA is both outdated and unconstitutional to begin with. “The reality is that most states have some kind of rubric now to watch over those issues. That’s not a federal issue. There’s no constitutional authority for it, nor is there any moral authority for it,” Rep. Biggs tells The New American.
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rep andy biggsmandatesthe new americanchristain gomez
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