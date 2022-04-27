FL Sheriff: If You Shoot and Kill Burglar Breaking Into Your House, the Chances of Them Reoffending are Zero

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“… I will tell you right now, you know, somebody breaks in your house in Santa Rosa County and you shoot and kill them, the chances of them reoffending after that are zero. We like those odds. So, in Santa Rosa County, if you break into a house, you roll the dice.”