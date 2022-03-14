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North State Patriot Podcast - fighting on the front lines of freeeeedom Pt3
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Was banned and removed in minutes after posting on YouTube 😂🙄👍 thanks brighteon!
Ranting from Shasta California about our freedoms been taken, opportunities to succeed are scarce and the fight to recover a state that’s been lost to the globalist cabal.
Support me by going to: northstatenate @ patreon.com
Contact me @ [email protected]
Was banned and removed in minutes after posting on YouTube 😂🙄👍 thanks brighteon!
Ranting from Shasta California about our freedoms been taken, opportunities to succeed are scarce and the fight to recover a state that’s been lost to the globalist cabal.
Support me by going to: northstatenate @ patreon.com
Contact me @ [email protected]
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