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Kill Cities by Rothschild and Rockefeller. Deborah Tavares
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430 views • February 16, 2022
Apparently, the Rothschilds have access to technology that causes the kind of freak weather currently linked to climate change, and use it to drive people out of farms and rural areas into inner cities.
“This a genocide program,” says California conspiracist Deborah Tavares in a YouTube video cited by the Post. “We are being moved now into what they call ‘resilient cities.’ And it’s important to get this word out, start looking it up: Resilient cities. Understand what this is: This is a plan brought in by Rothschild and Rockefeller.”
https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2018/03/26/kill-cities-by-rothschild-and-rockefeller-gone-main-stream/
https://youtu.be/FxZlYIK5xfg
https://www.firstcarbonsolutions.com/blog/resilient-cities-adaptation-and-municipal-financing-in-the-covid-19-era/
“This a genocide program,” says California conspiracist Deborah Tavares in a YouTube video cited by the Post. “We are being moved now into what they call ‘resilient cities.’ And it’s important to get this word out, start looking it up: Resilient cities. Understand what this is: This is a plan brought in by Rothschild and Rockefeller.”
https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2018/03/26/kill-cities-by-rothschild-and-rockefeller-gone-main-stream/
https://youtu.be/FxZlYIK5xfg
https://www.firstcarbonsolutions.com/blog/resilient-cities-adaptation-and-municipal-financing-in-the-covid-19-era/
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