Germany: Car Rams Into the Gate of Angela Merkel's Chancellery

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Footage shows the vehicle, with a text in German saying "You damned murderers of children and old people" on its side, being examined and removed from the scene.
Police were investigating the incident which took place as Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected to meet the leaders of Germany’s 16 states to discuss the extension of COVID restrictions.
Further Info:
Car Covered in Anti-Globalization Slogans Rams Into Gate of Merkel’s Office:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/car-covered-in-anti-globalization-slogans-rams-into-gate-of-merkels-office
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cZgxTDpfew
RT