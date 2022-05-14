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A 79 Year Old Mariupol Resident, Tells How a Ukrainian Sniper Shot a 15-Year-Old Child. - English Subt. 051322
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100 views • May 14, 2022
A Mariupol resident, Nikolay Vasilyevich Moroz, 79 years old, tells how a Ukrainian sniper shot a 15-year-old child:
— My daughter told me that people had been kicked out of the entrance to the basement. There was a sniper on the 7th floor… She said that the sniper had shot the kid.
There's a kindergarten nearby, a school… Maybe he was walking home. Shot the lad, no way. 15 years old.
To be continued.
— My daughter told me that people had been kicked out of the entrance to the basement. There was a sniper on the 7th floor… She said that the sniper had shot the kid.
There's a kindergarten nearby, a school… Maybe he was walking home. Shot the lad, no way. 15 years old.
To be continued.
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