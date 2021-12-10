Alibaba Has Its New CFO After the April Antitrust Penalty, Seeking for Grows

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12/03/2021 After the April antitrust penalty, Alibaba just announced its new CFO Toby Xu and splitting its commerce business into international and domestic parts in facing the growing competition and the market concerns about Chinese listings in New York.