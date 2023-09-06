Be the Salt of the Earth

Create New Account
Fire & Grace Church
Published Wednesday

Sal Corona preaches about the responsibility of a born-again Christian and the call to spread the gospel without fear of man.

"Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men." Matthew 5:13

Keywords
evangelismsalt of the earthsal corona

