© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scotland Public Health Official Data Covid-19 Vaccines
Follow
3
Share
Report
432 views • February 07, 2022
Negative vaccine efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines out of the UK's public health data. Meaning if you have a vaccine you have a greater chance of having a covid-19 case. New Data out of Scotland Public Health shows negative vaccine efficacy. Country's that used Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and Budesonide had much fewer cases. Check out Israel's numbers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.