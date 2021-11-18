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People Will Know Those Of God By Their Love
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50 views • November 18, 2021
Regardless of where someone came from people will know there is something different about them if they show empathy. Not just to people they know, but especially to people they don't. Do you want to be of God? Do you want to help the world? Do you want to truly love others as much as you love yourself? You won't ever regret it if you try to do all of those things.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Greatest Commandment": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Greatest Commandment": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
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