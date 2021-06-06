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Memory Training Programs, Memory-Enhancing Herbs & Rhodiola Alternatives 🎙️ June Biohacking Q&A #13
jroseland
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52 views • June 06, 2021

Trying to stay cool in June's heat, in this old school Q&A, I opine on a few questions about Nootropics and brain training...


4:21 Evaluating memory training programs

9:21 Aniracetam for social anxiety

11:16 Rhodiola alternatives

13:16 Should Nootropic stacks make you sleepy?

16:56 Memory-enhancing herbs


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

Apply 📞 for Biohacking Consultation/Coaching

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-consultation-coaching

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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