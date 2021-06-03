Navarro Reveals the Biggest Takeaway From Fauci’s Email With Chinese CDC

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6/1/2021 Navarro: The thousands Emails recently exposed between Fauci and Gao Fu, Chief of Chinese CDC is proof that Fauci knew the origin of the Pandemic is Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci took part in the cover-up of CCP virus origin and should have been removed, which could have saved tens of thousands American’s lives.