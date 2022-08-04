'Warming Faster Than Average:' Search engine term

Every Country is Warming Twice as Fast as the Average! https://andrewromanviews.blog/2019/11/06/every-country-is-warming-twice-as-fast-as-the-average/

Horrifying: Media and Climate Hoaxers (But I Repeat Myself) Report That Literally Everywhere on Earth is Warming at Twice the Rate of the Rest of the Earth http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=383624