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'Warming Faster Than Average:' Search engine term
Every Country is Warming Twice as Fast as the Average! https://andrewromanviews.blog/2019/11/06/every-country-is-warming-twice-as-fast-as-the-average/
Horrifying: Media and Climate Hoaxers (But I Repeat Myself) Report That Literally Everywhere on Earth is Warming at Twice the Rate of the Rest of the Earth http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=383624