If Xi Told Tedros To Join Taliban, He Would Say “Where’s the Line?”

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Sen. John Kennedy tells Brian Kilmeade at Fox News Channel, Thursday June 17: Dr. Tedros loves President Xi Jingping like the devil of sin. If President Xi told Dr. Tedros to join the Taliban, he would say “Where’s the line?”