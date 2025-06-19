Panel on ETs, Ooparts and Frequencies of Consciousness - Part 1 of 3

On June 11, 2025 our panel discussed various paranormal and spiritual experiences. Kevin Briggs shared his dream of traveling to Alpha Centauri and meeting a family that floated above the ground, which later matched a real event described by Dr. JJ Hurtak. Dr. Karin McLeod recounted objects moving mysteriously and a dream where she was scanned by a being. Aurora Belcea detailed her ability to draw ETs and her experiences with telekinesis.





Introduction to the Meeting and Topics

• Kevin talks about “A Greater Reality Volume Five," mentioning his chapter on consciousness and the Council of Eight.

• Kevin Briggs shares an equation for calculating the frequencies of consciousness in each dimension and another equation for the void of consciousness.

• Kevin Briggs recounts a dream where he traveled to Alpha Centauri in a craft and met a family that floated above the ground.

• Kevin Briggs connects his dream to a real event described by Dr. JJ Hurtak and Desiree Hurtak, confirming the reality of his experience.





Discussion on Paranormal and Spiritual Encounters

• Rebecca Borneman introduces the topic of unusual, paranormal, or spiritual encounters and shares her own experiences.

• Dr. Karin McLeod discusses her paranormal experiences, including objects disappearing and reappearing in strange places.

• Kevin Briggs and Dr. Karin McLeod share stories about the Council of Eight moving personal items and the concept of the void of consciousness.

• Aurora Belcea talks about her ability to draw portraits of ETs and her experiences with telekinesis and remote viewing.





I made the thumbnail using Chat GPT Plus AI.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/

Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.

Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.





Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent