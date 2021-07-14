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Deadly COVID VAX Side Effects Are NOT Rare!
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553 views • July 14, 2021
Eric Clapton, Ben Stein and countless others sound the alarm on the severe and deadly side effects of the Russian Roulette Covid "vaccine".
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ef0d68c63e855fe6a4e406
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ef0d68c63e855fe6a4e406
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