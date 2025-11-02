Is the "Pre-tribulation Rapture" Scriptural? - Part 2

In this 4 part discussion series we tackle the deceptive doctrine of the pre-tribulation rapture, and expose the origins of Dispensationalism as well as scripturally establish who Israel actually is, as well as provide scriptures that expose the contradictions of the pre-tribulation rapture theology.





The pre-tribulation rapture theory hinges on the idea that:

1. God has a separate plan for “Israel” and for “the Church.”

2. The Church will be taken out of the world before the tribulation (7 years), during which God deals again with national Israel.

3. After the tribulation, Christ returns to reign.









Below you will find links that were used to make this series which you can use in your own personal study, and research of the topics we mention:









