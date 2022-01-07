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God Did NOT Destroy Sodom and Gomorrah Because of Homosexuality
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119 views • January 07, 2022
God did not destroy the city of Sodom because of homosexuality. He destroyed Sodom because of the greed and callousness of the people living there. Just listen to Jesus' opinion on the subject. Jesus never once mentioned "gay sex" in the reasons he gave for why Sodom was destroyed.
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