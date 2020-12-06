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Union Square Stop the Lockdown Rally
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87 views • December 06, 2020
A group of spirited New Yorkers voiced their concerns about the pandemic, vaccines, masks and the election. Berlin had more than one million people demonstrating a month ago, but at least New Yorkers are waking up, as is the rest of the country.
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