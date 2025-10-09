Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 9, 2025 - Trump’s “Peace Plan” Meets Netanyahu’s War Reality

- Trump's Peace Deal Announcement and Initial Reactions (0:09)

- Introduction to Enoch AI and Its Capabilities (1:29)

- Enoch Wellness Coach and Its Features (3:59)

- Advanced Features and Development of Enoch (6:03)

- Impact of AI Coding and Future Developments (12:22)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (36:25)

- Special Report on Gold and Silver Investment (59:34)

- Netanyahu's Political Motives and Peace Deal Skepticism (1:00:08)

- Zionism and the End Times Apocalypse (1:07:41)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:22:18)

- Rejecting Violence and Embracing Jesus' Teachings (1:22:33)

- Criticizing Cults and Child Abuse in Society (1:24:49)

- Netanyahu's Incompatibility with Peace and Israel's Actions (1:27:52)

- The Dopamine Revolution and Its Impact on Education (1:32:17)

- Challenges in the Education System and Natural Solutions (1:46:10)

- The Dopamine Gum and Its Benefits (1:46:27)

- The Role of Fats and Nutrients in Cognitive Health (2:16:21)

- The Importance of Joy and Social Interaction in Health (2:22:42)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:24:18)





