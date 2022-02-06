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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0679 - James Melton Sr - Jackson is sentenced
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2 views • February 06, 2022
James was shot in the head by the pair as they attempted to rob him. He was found in his truck alive, a little after noon, and taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.
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