A Looking Glass of Future Global Events to 2022 (Bob Kudla FULL)

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Bob Kudla of http://www.tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss the current state of agriculture and globally and how yields across every country are declining and what to expect as we move into 2023.
•Agricultural output globally shrinking
•Canadian agriculture loses five million acres from Arctic plunge (Barley, Canola, Wheat)
•Canada to become the Barley Capital of the World
•Cold effects Brazilian agricultural output
•China struggling to find agriculture and meat imports
•Internet disruption in Hong Kong will result in global finance and logistics lock up
•A new excuse will be needed each year to explain away global food price increases
•Insect proteins and veganism to save the environment
•China's belt and road initiative for food deliveries
•Chinese investments across Africa
•New emerging grow zones in N. Africa
•Old Roman grain growing areas in N. Africa
•Libya and primary water source
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