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THIS IS WAR: Fourth Reich – Aussie’s Pummeled by Full-Blown Authoritarian Rule
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210 views • November 23, 2021
THIS IS WAR: Fourth Reich – Aussie’s Pummeled by Full-Blown Authoritarian Rule
ustralia used to be a free country, but during coronavirus it transformed into one of the world’s most oppressive dictatorships. Victoria’s leaders want to make this tyranny permanent. The government’s special pandemic “emergency” powers are supposed to end on December 15, but politicians are plotting to extend that. Of course, even if your country is a giant prison camp, you can still be sent to a worse prison within it. And Australia is making plans to do that with its dissident doctors.
Maria Zee has been documenting vaccination injuries in the Australian population. She joins us.
source:
StewPeters.tv
ustralia used to be a free country, but during coronavirus it transformed into one of the world’s most oppressive dictatorships. Victoria’s leaders want to make this tyranny permanent. The government’s special pandemic “emergency” powers are supposed to end on December 15, but politicians are plotting to extend that. Of course, even if your country is a giant prison camp, you can still be sent to a worse prison within it. And Australia is making plans to do that with its dissident doctors.
Maria Zee has been documenting vaccination injuries in the Australian population. She joins us.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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