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REMOVING SPIKE PROTEINS, ELIMINATING GRAPHENE OXIDE
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284 views • October 04, 2021
1. Graphene Oxide! It appears it is everywhere, in "vaccines", in our water supply, and possibly in our food and air! Why should we be concerned, and what can we do to eradicate it from our bodies.
https://www.new-earth-healing.com/blog/graphene-oxide-how-to-eradicate-it
2. REMOVING SPIKE PROTEINS, ELIMINATING GRAPHENE OXIDE, REVERSING MRNA DAMAGE AND MORE WITH DR. NIEUSMA
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/removing-spike-proteins-eliminating-graphene-oxide-reversing-mrna-damage-and-more-with-dr-nieusma/
3. Marburg will probably be the next pandemic. Bill Gates and other scumbags have already prepared for this. PCR tests are already being in place plus a vaccine for it.
https://www.brighteon.com/8c0179ee-782d-4f12-921f-e2ea4bbefca9
4. Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones to expose the collapse of society taking place as supply chains are disrupted and how that fits squarely into the globalist agenda to swoop in and take control.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g5oTlcdjca1n/
5. Watch Nancy Pelosi Make A Telling Slip About Who's Actually President | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report. Obama is pulling the strings from behind.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7RqSMFc9l8
https://www.new-earth-healing.com/blog/graphene-oxide-how-to-eradicate-it
2. REMOVING SPIKE PROTEINS, ELIMINATING GRAPHENE OXIDE, REVERSING MRNA DAMAGE AND MORE WITH DR. NIEUSMA
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/removing-spike-proteins-eliminating-graphene-oxide-reversing-mrna-damage-and-more-with-dr-nieusma/
3. Marburg will probably be the next pandemic. Bill Gates and other scumbags have already prepared for this. PCR tests are already being in place plus a vaccine for it.
https://www.brighteon.com/8c0179ee-782d-4f12-921f-e2ea4bbefca9
4. Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones to expose the collapse of society taking place as supply chains are disrupted and how that fits squarely into the globalist agenda to swoop in and take control.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g5oTlcdjca1n/
5. Watch Nancy Pelosi Make A Telling Slip About Who's Actually President | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report. Obama is pulling the strings from behind.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7RqSMFc9l8
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