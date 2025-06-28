Petr Bystron MEP: Ukraine will not be a member of NATO

PETR BYSTRON MEP: UKRAINE IS NOT GOING TO BE A MEMBER OF NATO

‘One of the reasons why this conflict started is because Ukraine put NATO aspirations into its constitution.

Even some years before the war started, we have to say that Zelensky also prohibited the strongest opposition party in the country. One year before the war, he closed four television stations, ten radio stations.

Now, if I may say it like this, Ukraine is not going to be member of the NATO.’

-Petr Bystron MEP on the latest episode of Going Underground, clip of interview



