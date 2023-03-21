Arrest Putin? Medvedev threatens ICC with hypersonic missile strike

Rick
Wiles was faced with a dilemma trying to decide which headline was the most
important to open today’s TruNews. Should he start with the impending arrest of
President Donald Trump, or should he talk about the ongoing implosion of
Western banks? Maybe he should begin with Dmitry Medvedev’s threat to nuke the
International Criminal Court headquarters in the Netherlands. Or start today’s
TruNews talking about North Korea’s war drills over the weekend to carry out a
pre-emptive nuclear strike on the USA. Rick decided to go with Mr. Medvedev’s
warning to the ICC.
We've got a lot to unpack on this edition of TruNews. Tune in today to hear our take on these stories and much more.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/15/23
