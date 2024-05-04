Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Subsidizing Debt By Taxing You With Inflation
channel image
Son of the Republic
688 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

The End Of Magical Debt Thinking


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3584: Looking Ahead & What’s To Come In The U.S.; Republic Ending Decisions (3 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4t1mvr-episode-3584-looking-ahead-and-whats-to-come-in-the-us-republic-ending-deci.html

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservegovernment spendingmoney launderinginterest rateusurysteve bannoninflationradicalismserfdomdebt slaverygovernment deficitmodern monetary theorykleptocracycurrency debasementbidenflationbidenomicscurrency devaluationdebt enslavementstealth taxtreasury yielddeficit spendingdebt spiralej antonikenneth rogoff

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket