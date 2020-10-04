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Ep. 1360 Hell No! Trump Should Not Do This = The Dan Bongino Show®
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79 views • October 04, 2020
Published on Oct 1, 2020
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/
This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino
In this episode, I address the outrageous demands being made for the next presidential debate, and how President Trump should handle them. I also address Jim Comey’s meltdown on Capitol Hill yesterday, and the connections he’s hiding.
Looking for news?
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy to read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/
This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino
In this episode, I address the outrageous demands being made for the next presidential debate, and how President Trump should handle them. I also address Jim Comey’s meltdown on Capitol Hill yesterday, and the connections he’s hiding.
Looking for news?
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy to read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com
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