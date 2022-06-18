WAS JUSTIN BIEBER’S FACIAL PARALYSIS CAUSED BY THE COVID SHOT

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Del BigTree at the HighWire.
Superstar couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber, have both suffered recent unusual health scares for young, healthy people. Were these conditions caused by the Covid shot? Del takes a look at the evidence.
#JustinBieber #RamseyHuntSyndrome
POSTED: June 17, 2022
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