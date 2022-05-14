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Raised from the Dead A Real Life Documentary Authentic Miracle
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32 views • May 14, 2022
The Documented True Story of Pastor Daniel Ekechukwu
Pastor Ekechukwu was from a city called Onitsha (Nigeria), where he was the pastor of Power Chapel Evangelical Church. Nigerian pastor Daniel Ekechukwu physically died in the late evening of Friday, November 30th, 2001, was dead for at least 42 hours, visited heaven and hell during the time of his physical death, and was raised from the dead between 3:50 P.M. and 5:15 P.M. on Sunday, December 2nd, 2001 in the basement of the Grace of God Mission, located in Onitsha, Nigeria.
Watch the Video to See How This Story Unfolds!
Christ Life Center
9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Sunday 10:47am
Presented to You By:
www.ChristLifeCenter.org
http://www.xtremefaith.org
Pastor Ekechukwu was from a city called Onitsha (Nigeria), where he was the pastor of Power Chapel Evangelical Church. Nigerian pastor Daniel Ekechukwu physically died in the late evening of Friday, November 30th, 2001, was dead for at least 42 hours, visited heaven and hell during the time of his physical death, and was raised from the dead between 3:50 P.M. and 5:15 P.M. on Sunday, December 2nd, 2001 in the basement of the Grace of God Mission, located in Onitsha, Nigeria.
Watch the Video to See How This Story Unfolds!
Christ Life Center
9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Sunday 10:47am
Presented to You By:
www.ChristLifeCenter.org
http://www.xtremefaith.org
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