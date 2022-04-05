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The World Economic Forum Roadmap - The Protocols of Zion.
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127 views • April 05, 2022
The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion (1903)
The Protocols of The Elders of Zion (Russian: Протоколы сионских мудрецов) or The Protocols of The Meetings of The Learned Elders of Zion, is an allegedly Jewish text purporting to describe a Zionist plan for global domination by subverting non-Jewish morality and public order, and controlling the press and the World's national economies, with the World to be eventually ruled over by a "King of The Jews" in what is described as an international Judaic theocracy administering a communized Earth with a one world, mongrelized non-Jewish race. The earliest known text was published in the [...]
@RadicalLibrary
The Protocols of The Elders of Zion (Russian: Протоколы сионских мудрецов) or The Protocols of The Meetings of The Learned Elders of Zion, is an allegedly Jewish text purporting to describe a Zionist plan for global domination by subverting non-Jewish morality and public order, and controlling the press and the World's national economies, with the World to be eventually ruled over by a "King of The Jews" in what is described as an international Judaic theocracy administering a communized Earth with a one world, mongrelized non-Jewish race. The earliest known text was published in the [...]
@RadicalLibrary
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