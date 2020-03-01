© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Decoding Transformers - The Last Knight - 3 of 3
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • March 01, 2020
This final installment in the series includes a review of what was covered already - plus lots more new insight!
Vital Illuminati Secrets Revealed from: Transformers - The Last Knight (2017) and Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Lucifer's battle plan and the secret weapon, the Great Pyramid - as a time weapon!
Bob and Aaron of The Open Scroll decode Occult messaging about the mystery of the end of this age.
Vital Illuminati Secrets Revealed from: Transformers - The Last Knight (2017) and Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Lucifer's battle plan and the secret weapon, the Great Pyramid - as a time weapon!
Bob and Aaron of The Open Scroll decode Occult messaging about the mystery of the end of this age.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.