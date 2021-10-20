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True Freedom vs True Slavery - Short Video
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0 view • October 20, 2021
Are you bound by legalities? Do you feel trapped? There is freedom in the spirit. This short video was made to help you find that true freedom.
Click here to see a longer video called "Every Jot and Tittle (The Law and Jesus)":
https://bit.ly/3pfQsnU
Click here to see a longer video called "Every Jot and Tittle (The Law and Jesus)":
https://bit.ly/3pfQsnU
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