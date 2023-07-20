'We should all be anti-vaxxers at this point,' says Peter McCullough, MD

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Highlights from the trailer of an 8-part docuseries by Ty & Charlene Bollinger, "The Truth About Vaccines: REMEDY" on ways to reverse vaccine damage. Info about the series is posted here: www.REMEDY.film
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News