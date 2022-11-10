AMAZING MESSAGE For First Fruits From The Lord Through Christine Beadworth Called - "Becoming His Weapon of War"!!

***YOU MAY WANT TO PULL UP THE TRANSCRIPT ON OUR WEB SITE WHILE YOU LISTEN TO THE AUDIO RECORDING TO FOLLOW ALONG

"Becoming His Weapon of War" - Christine Beadsworthhttps://www.teamjesus222.com/post/becoming-his-weapon-of-war-christine-beadsworth



AUDIO MESSAGE FOR "BECOMING HIS WEAPON OF WAR

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/freshlightreleases/episodes/2022-11-08T02_47_19-08_00



The Green Gold Calf

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/freshlightreleases/episodes/2022-11-09T08_55_03-08_00





