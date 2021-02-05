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Your Number Does Matter | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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319 views • February 05, 2021
It’s time to debunk one of girl power’s biggest lies. Promiscuity is a dead end street.

Common sense is a super power when "Sanity is the Future of Wealth"!
https://www.amazon.com/Sanity-Future-Wealth-Leftists-Insanity/dp/B08K41YG3M/

Hang up that suit and tie forever! Read "CorporateLand" today!
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540

Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net

Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible

Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com

Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/eUjjg
2. https://archive.vn/Tkkla
3. https://archive.vn/P5IQ2
4. https://archive.vn/p2WnM

Video Throwbacks
Rules of Thumb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOmdJu2MqkU
21 Things That Will Blow Up in Your Face
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iHcTQig9iQ
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