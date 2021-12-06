AUDIENCE BEATS UP LEFT-WING EXTREMISTS AT ZEMMOUR'S MASS MEETING FRENCH

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French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour gathered 13,000 supporters at a major election rally in Paris on Sunday. When a group of left-wing extremists staged a coup, they were attacked and in some cases brutally beaten by the public, France 24 reports.
Eric Zemmour officially announced last week that he is running for the French presidential election this spring.
In a spectacular campaign video, he promises to fight against the depopulation in France.
“For decades, our rulers, both the right and the left, have led us down this deadly path of decay and decadence. Right and left have lied to you and obscured the gravity of the situation. They have obscured the reality of population change,” he said, among other things.
On Sunday, Eric Zemmour held his first election rally in Paris. According to France 24, about 13,000 supporters showed up. At the same time, some 2,000 left-wing activists demonstrated in the French capital against the presidential candidate, whom they accused of being "racist".
The mass rally was reminiscent of Donald Trump's election rallies in the US. The participants booed, among other things, left-wing journalists who were present to cover the demonstration.
Zemmour supporters responded by attacking and bashing the left-wing extremists. At least two people bled afterward, according to an AFP journalist who was at the scene.
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