The Book of Enoch - Chapter 28-36

Just like we have family trees representing our physical ancestry, the Two Trees in the garden represent spiritual ancestry... Who is your spiritual Father?
Chapter 28-31 – Enoch keeps going further east and sees more mountains, trees, desert, and water
Chapter 32 – Enoch goes further east and sees a beautiful and attractive tree which Raphael calls the Tree of Wisdom, of which Adam and Eve ate
Chapter 33 – Enoch then sees the ends of the earth, strange birds and beasts, and then the eastern portals of heaven
Chapter 34-35 – Enoch goes to the far north and sees portals for the wind, cold, snow, rain, etc. He then travels to the western portals of heaven
Chapter 36 – Enoch then goes to the far south and sees more portals for dew, rain, wind, and also for the stars of heaven