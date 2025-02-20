BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Book of Enoch - Chapter 28-36
Bible Study Book of Enoch
58 views • 2 months ago

Just like we have family trees representing our physical ancestry, the Two Trees in the garden represent spiritual ancestry... Who is your spiritual Father?


Chapter 28-31 – Enoch keeps going further east and sees more mountains, trees, desert, and water

Chapter 32 – Enoch goes further east and sees a beautiful and attractive tree which Raphael calls the Tree of Wisdom, of which Adam and Eve ate 

Chapter 33 – Enoch then sees the ends of the earth, strange birds and beasts, and then the eastern portals of heaven

Chapter 34-35 – Enoch goes to the far north and sees portals for the wind, cold, snow, rain, etc.  He then travels to the western portals of heaven

Chapter 36 – Enoch then goes to the far south and sees more portals for dew, rain, wind, and also for the stars of heaven

Keywords
godholy spiritjesussatanbible studywisdomisraelenochportals3rd templered heifertree of knowledgegood and evilfirmamenttree of lifetwo trees
