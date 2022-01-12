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Dr. Carrie Madej Issues Shocking Warning About Monoclonal Antibodies
JD Rucker
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1134 views • January 12, 2022
There's an odd disconnect among many who are opposed to the Covid-19 "vaccines." We generally pan the experimental drugs for a wide variety of reasons ranging from the clear health risks and lack of efficacy all the way to many conspiracy theories that the jabs are just tools for depopulation. Some are opposed for religious reasons. Others are opposed out of pure distrust of Big Pharma and their lap dogs in government.

Whatever the reason someone has for being a "vaccine skeptic," there are many who then go and embrace the monoclonal antibodies being offered as a safe and effective treatment for Covid-19. This is where the disconnect comes into play because many of the characteristics that make people skeptical of the vaccines are present in the "safe and effective" monoclonal antibodies.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I was joined by Dr. Carrie Madej. It was actually quite challenging to isolate an individual topic to highlight in this article because she drops multiple bombshells in the hour-long interview. I chose the monoclonal antibodies topic because it may be the most pressing for those who are currently experiencing or may soon be experiencing the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
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videopodcastcoronaviruscovid-19carrie madejmonoclonal antibodiestop storyledethe midnight sentinel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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