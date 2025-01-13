BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Post Script Questions - Opportunities for Transformation
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
11 views • 3 months ago

In this new Post Script Questions, Futurist John L. Petersen addresses a wide array of questions from his subscribers spanning economics, technology, spirituality, and societal transformation. Reflecting on topics such as the sovereign debt crisis, the World Economic Forum's reset narrative, advancements in artificial intelligence, alternative communities, and metaphysical insights, Petersen offers a deep and contemplative exploration of emerging global challenges and opportunities. He also discusses his work with Mike Adams of Brighteon Studios on building an AI platform designed to provide access to alternative and metaphysical knowledge. With a focus on fostering an emerging new world, Petersen invites participants to consider practical steps for creating a sustainable and equitable future. Please Like, Share and Subscribe. #PostScriptQuestions #GlobalTransformation #JohnLPetersen #FutureThinking #AIInnovation #SovereignDebtCrisis #WorldEconomicReset #MetaphysicalInsights #AlternativeKnowledge #SpiritualAwakening #IntentionalCommunities #TechnologicalFuture #DNAActivation #ExtraterrestrialContact #NewWorldVision #SustainableFuture #TransitionTalks #BerkeleySpringsEvents #HolisticLiving #GlobalChallenges #PracticalSolutions

holistic livingspiritual awakeningglobal transformationdna activationsovereign debt crisisintentional communitiespractical solutionsextraterrestrial contactjohn l petersenglobal challengessustainable futuretransition talksai innovationfuture thinkingworld economic resetmetaphysical insightsalternative knowledgetechnological futurenew world visionberkeley springs events
