Signs of the end times: US government targeting Christians!

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Jay Sekulow.
Jay Sekulow is an American lawyer who exposes US President Joe Biden targeting Christians through the Internal Revenue Agency (IRS).
Is the IRS back to its old tricks - targeting conservatives and Christian organizations, denying them tax-exempt status? In May this year, the IRS sent a letter from the IRS Exempt Organizations unit denying tax-exempt status to an organization called Christians Engaged.
Christians Engaged is focused on educating and encouraging Christians to engage in their civic duties. The IRS stated, “The Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates. This disqualifies you from exemption under IRC Section 501(c)(3).”
Christians will be targeted in these end times according to Christ’s own words in Matthew 5:11 and Matthew 24:9. And it will only get worse according to Revelation 20:4 as a second martyrdom of God’s people will happen.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.