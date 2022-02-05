CABAL-19 (Episode 2) THIS Is What They Have Planned & It Should SCARE YOU TO DEATH! ...a BANNED Series! 022522

Thanks to James Red Pills America for this 3 part series, at BeforeItsNews.com and on Rumble. Episode 1 was posted on this channel, near the end of January 2022, at "Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth". Episode 3, up next.



IN EPISODE 2 of CABAL-19: "THIS Is What They Have Planned & It Should SCARE YOU TO DEATH!" With a FANTASTIC Special Segment Entitled "GET The JAB!"

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This EPIC DOCUMENTARY SERIES is SO WORTH YOUR TIME!. Once you watch THESE MIND-BLOWING SERIES EPOISODES, you'll understand, far batter, that the CRIMINAL ACTIONS TAKEN by the POWERFUL ELITE and the GLOBALIST DEMONS are ABSOLUTELY SINISTER & DEMONIC in nature! The entire video series will UNLEASH THE KRACKEN of TRUTH on the DEEP STATE DEMONS who are attempting to spiral our world into a DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE, just like the one straight out of the George Orwell novel, 1984! This EPIC SERIES has been BANNED on many social media platforms because they consider it to be DANGEROUS FOR YOU TO WATCH & HEAR and Google won’t return the link in its search results!



PLEASE, don’t accept what is presented here as TRUTH just because knowledgeable, reliable sources say it and show you charts, graphs, and COLD, HARD FACTS! A major cause of many of the problems we are having in the world is when a lot of people see or hear something on television or the internet, if they hear it on the radio, or read about it in newspaper, book, or magazine - OR SEE OR HEAR IT IN THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA - they believe it! Please do NOT be that gullible, Patriots!



You should research critical information enough so that you can LEARN WHETHER OR NOT it is TRUTH or if it is just PROPAGANDA! Prove all things to YOURSELF, don’t just accept someone else’s beliefs or their OPINIONS as FACT. Prove things in your own mind so as not to be blinded to the reality of the FACTS. May the Peace, Love, Light & Blessings of God be with you and protect you on your Journey!